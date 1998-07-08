Contact Information

Here's how to get in touch with 60 Minutes

60 Minutes:

ADDRESS:
60 Minutes
524 West 57th St.
New York, NY 10019

EMAIL: 60min@cbsnews.com

PHONE: (212) 975-3247

DVDs from Amazon.com

TRANSCRIPTS: 1-800-777-TEXT

VIDEOTAPES: 1-800-848-3256

Or order on the Web, at the CBS Online Store.

© 1998 CBS. All rights reserved.