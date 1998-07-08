Contact Information

60 Minutes:
ADDRESS:
60 Minutes
524 West 57th St.
New York, NY 10019
EMAIL: 60min@cbsnews.com
PHONE: (212) 975-3247
DVDs from Amazon.com
TRANSCRIPTS: 1-800-777-TEXT
VIDEOTAPES: 1-800-848-3256
Or order on the Web, at the CBS Online Store.
Here's how to get in touch with 60 Minutes
60 Minutes:
ADDRESS:
60 Minutes
524 West 57th St.
New York, NY 10019
EMAIL: 60min@cbsnews.com
PHONE: (212) 975-3247
DVDs from Amazon.com
TRANSCRIPTS: 1-800-777-TEXT
VIDEOTAPES: 1-800-848-3256
Or order on the Web, at the CBS Online Store.