Far-right candidate Laura Loomer wins GOP primary for district that covers Mar-a-Lago

Conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer has decisively won the Republican primary for the U.S. House of Representatives seat that represents President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

The district, currently represented by Democratic Congresswoman Lois Frankel, is heavily Democratic, so her chances of winning the seat in November are slim. But Loomer's overwhelming victory against five other Republican rivals was decisive.

Loomer was endorsed by Representative Matt Gaetz, a firebrand Trump supporter from Florida.

Get updates from the campaign trail delivered to your inbox

She's known for doing and saying things that create controversy.

During a production of "Julias Caesar" in Central Park in 2017, she rushed the stage shouting, "Stop the normalization of political violence against the right! This is unacceptable!"

In November 2017, Loomer tweeted that she could not find a "non-Muslim cab or @Uber @Lyft" driver so she was late to a meeting. After a day of tweeting about Muslims, Uber and Lyft announced she was banned from using their services.

In November 2018, Loomer was banned from Twitter after she called Representative Ilhan Omar "anti-Jewish" and blasted her religion.

In November 2018, in protest of what she calls Twitter's shadowbanning of conservatives, she handcuffed herself to Twitter's office in New York.

Also in November 2018, Loomer was escorted out of a congressional hearing on social media when she stood up to accuse Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who was testifying, of trying to tilt the midterm elections in favor of Democrats..