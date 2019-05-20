Massive marina fire destroys part of popular resort in Kentucky

A massive fire destroyed parts of a popular marina on Lake Cumberland in Kentucky early Monday, CBS affiliate WKYT-TV reports. The blaze started around 2:30 a.m. at the Conley Bottom Resort.

Video sent to the station by viewers shows large flames coming from the marina. Firefighters said there were no reports of any injuries.

Freddie Piercy, co-owner of the marina, told WKYT the fire destroyed the store and café. A houseboat used by the marina was also damaged.

This is a developing story. WKYT will have more details as they become available. https://t.co/SZMXEuugF5 — WKYT (@WKYT) May 20, 2019

Firefighters said at least three buildings were already engulfed when they were called to the scene, CBS affiliate WLKY-TV reported.