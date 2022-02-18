Congressman Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota dies at 59

FILE: Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-Minn. Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

Republican Congressman Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota has died, his wife announced in a Facebook post Friday morning. He was 59.

His wife, former Minnesota GOP chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, said in the post he "passed away peacefully" Thursday night.

Hagedorn announced his kidney cancer had returned in July 2021. In January, he checked into the Mayo Clinic after testing positive for COVID-19.

Hagedorn had represented Minnesota's first Congressional District since 2019.

"Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota," Carnahan wrote. "Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country. Jim was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, friend, brother-in-law, son-in-law, Vikings, Penguins and Twins fan and will be missed and remembered by many."

Hagedorn called representing Minnesota's first congressional district "the greatest privilege of my life."