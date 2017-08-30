Congressional leaders to meet with Trump next week

Congressional leaders will head to the White House next Wednesday to meet with President Trump, multiple aides confirmed to CBS News.

The meeting will be held with Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-California, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York.

This comes as lawmakers return next week to Capitol Hill from a month-long recess from Washington and face a daunting agenda in September. Congress must pass a government funding package by the end of September to prevent a federal government shutdown and raise the debt limit to prevent the nation from defaulting.

Republicans may be preparing a short-term spending measure that would last three months and extend into December, according to a Democratic leadership aide. It could potentially include a down payment for the recovery effort following Hurricane Harvey that has ravaged parts of Texas.

President Trump visited Texas on Tuesday with first lady Melania Trump to get an update on the response from officials on the ground.

Before the storm, Mr. Trump had been threatening a government shutdown if lawmakers don't appropriate money for his wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. That could change now if members of Congress press for emergency hurricane relief funding.

