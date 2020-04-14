Congress will not return to Washington until May 4

Neither the House nor the Senate is expected to return to Washington until May 4, because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. However, Congress may still be able to pass legislation through unanimous consent, which does not require a majority of members to be present.

"As the country continues working together to flatten the curve, following the advice of health experts, the full Senate is not expected to travel back to Washington D.C. sooner than Monday, May 4th," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement on Tuesday.

"All members will receive at least 24 hours' notice if this changes. This bipartisan decision reflects consultation with Leader Schumer and my colleagues in Senate leadership," McConnell continued, referring to Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

McConnell also expressed hope that the Senate can pass interim coronavirus relief legislation to expand funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides loans to small businesses affected by the pandemic. Democrats blocked an effort to expand funding for the program on Thursday.

House and Senate Democrats have provided their own proposal which would provide funding explicitly to assist minority-owned and rural businesses and expand assistance for state and local governments. Schumer announced Friday that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had agreed to negotiate with Democrats on these provisions.

However, McConnell indicated in his statement Tuesday that he's reluctant to consider the Democratic proposal.

"There is no time to insist on sweeping renegotiations or ultimatums about other policies that passed both houses unanimously," McConnell said. "Clean funding for worker pay in a crisis should not be controversial. I hope our Democratic colleagues will let Congress act this week. American workers deserve paychecks, not pink slips caused by political games."

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced Monday that the full House would not be returning to the Capitol until May 4.

"Members are advised that absent an emergency, the House is not expected to meet prior to Monday, May 4, 2020," Hoyer said in a statement.