"There's an opportunity right now": Congress looks for bipartisan action in wake of Texas shooting

Gun advocates faced off with protesters over the weekend outside the NRA convention in Houston, Texas.

The divide is also being felt on Capitol Hill. But Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy told "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan that he believes it's possible to get at least 60 votes for some form of gun legislation.

"I do think there's an opportunity right now to be able to pass something significant. I've seen more Republican interest in coming to the table and talking this time than at any other moment since Sandy Hook," Murphy, a Democrat, said.

Murphy is leading a bipartisan group of senators in discussing proposals from expanded background checks to red flag laws, which allow courts to temporarily seize firearms from individuals deemed to be a risk.

Convincing Republican members to agree remains an uphill battle, though some seem willing to budge.

"Raising the age of gun purchase to 21 is a no-brainer," Congressman Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, said on ABC's "This Week."

Meanwhile, at least three states — California, New York and New Jersey — have pledged action on tougher gun laws in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.



Arkansas' Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson says he wants to convene a bipartisan group of governors, but argues the focus should be on school safety instead of guns.

"AR-15s were around for 40 years before they were ever used in any type of mass killing or attack it is about identifying the culprits and going after them," he said.

Senate negotiations are expected to continue this week. The House is working on its own package of legislation and could vote on a red-flag bill as soon as next week.