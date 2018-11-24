U.S. warns of "credible" terrorist threat in Democratic Republic of Congo

The United States Embassy in the Democratic Republic of Congo said Saturday it had received "credible and specific" information regarding a possible terrorist threat against U.S. government facilities in country's capital city. The security alert from the U.S. Embassy in Kinshasa did not offer details but urged U.S. citizens to keep a low profile.

The embassy asked Americans living throughout the country to "maintain a heightened level of vigilance and practice good situational awareness."

According to the State Department, security in parts of the country "remains unstable due to the activities of rebel and other armed groups and ongoing military operations."

The U.S. has maintained diplomatic relations with the Democratic Republic of the Congo since 1960, following its independence from Belgium.

The threat was announced a day after Congo's two leading opposition parties announced they are joining forces for a run at the presidency.