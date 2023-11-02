Community center connects individuals with special needs in Ann Arbor Community center connects individuals with special needs in Ann Arbor 03:37

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Unique Care Connect launched in August as a way for individuals with special needs to spend time and create community in Ann Arbor.

People of all ages and abilities are welcome to drop in six days a week, where they can participate in group activities and outings.

While all ages are welcome, the center largely caters to adults.

"For me, personally, when I took over guardianship of my sister, she just aged out of the program and there wasn't necessarily anything out there for adults ages 26 and up," said co-founder Zee Kennedy. "She always just wanted a friend and the programs currently in place, she wasn't quite able to be herself. So, that was where my passion came from.

"I just wanted to make sure my sister and those like my sister have a place to call home and come, drink coffee, make a friend, and essentially just have a place to come to rather than just stay at home all day long."

"I started this because I have a son with autism, and I just wanted to give him a future, just wanted to give him a family outside of the four walls of my home," said co-founder Tiana Haygood. "And just really build a community that embraces him and his differences and gives him resources for his sensory needs."

Crystal Harding's son, Maurice, is also autistic.

She said he has been kicked out of church, retail stores and movie theaters for making noises and approaching people to ask them questions.

She feels like he has finally found a home at UCC.

"This is a very magical place; it's a godsend," said Harding. "I say to people operating this place, they are angels because this is what we need. "There really aren't any hangouts for special needs adults in this area, so this place is perfect.

"Maurice is so comfortable here. He wants to come every day. It doesn't matter what's going on here; he just wants to be here. I feel for the first time in his life, he has real friends. Like people who want to be with him, not people who are just tolerating him."

Oscar Kline said he spent seven years at home feeling like he was locked up with nowhere to go. He comes to UCC regularly – a community he says has become family.

Christina Linguidi's daughter, Isabella, is the youngest community member at 18 months old.

"I come here because I want my daughter to have community," said Linguidi. "I want her to grow up with people who will love and appreciate her for who she is. Isabella has Down Syndrome, and I just want her to be in a community with people who are like her. People who aren't like her, and to have all-inclusiveness. And this center gives her that."

In addition to arts and crafts, UCC provides its members with outings to improve life skills and to have fun.

During our visit, they went to DJ's Bakery across the street.

Aside from making friends, members told us that doughnuts are a highlight of their time spent with the group.

Looking ahead, co-founder Steven Weideman said he hopes to be able to move into a bigger space and expand services to include housing and job placements in the future.

"I hope this will turn into one, a bigger space so we can more people here and bigger events, but I would like to see this across not only the state but across the country because it's something that's needed not just in the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti area but all over because there needs to be more community inclusion and a space for our community especially."