Comedian Hannibal Buress arrested in Miami

MIAMI -- Comedian Hannibal Buress was arrested Saturday night, CBS Miami reports. Police said he was arrested for disorderly intoxication.

Buress approached a police officer, who described the comedian as having "red blood shot eyes and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage," and asked the officer to call him an Uber, according to an arrest report.

After being told by the officer that he couldn't call an Uber, Buress became angry and belligerent. He was asked to leave the premises but instead Buress walked inside a venue.

Buress was asked again by the officer to leave the premises "due to him being highly intoxicated," and once outside, continued yelling profanities at the officer which led to a crowd gathering, according to the report.

According to CBS Miami's news partner the Miami Herald, Buress was booked into jail at 1:57 a.m. and posted bail just before 6 a.m.

Buress is a popular comedian who has recently appeared in the film "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and the new HBO comedy "Crashing."