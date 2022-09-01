Bodycam video shows Columbus, Ohio, police officer fatally shooting assault suspect in bed

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the killing of a 20-year-old Black man who was shot by police this week while lying in his bed. Newly released body camera footage of the fatal encounter shows Donovan Lewis appeared to have something in his hand that police later suggested may have been a vape pen.

On Tuesday, a Columbus K-9 unit arrived at the residence of Donovan Lewis, who was accused of punching and shoving his pregnant girlfriend and had multiple outstanding warrants, including for a felony charge for the improper handling of a firearm, according to CBS affiliate WBNS-TV.

"Donovan, if you don't come to the door, I'm going to kick it in," an officer is heard saying in the body camera video.

After entering the residence, the police dog alerted officers that someone was in a back bedroom. Immediately after opening the bedroom door, a flashlight shined onto Lewis, who was lying on a bed.

Officer Ricky Anderson — a 30-year veteran on the force — then fired one shot, striking Lewis before holstering his gun. Officers then yelled at Lewis to crawl out of the room, and when he did not, they entered the bedroom and handcuffed him.

At least three officers then carried Lewis out by his arms and legs and eventually placed him on the ground of the apartment complex. One of the officers began to perform CPR on Lewis until an ambulance arrived and took him to a hospital, where he died less than an hour later.

Columbus police chief Elaine Bryant said Lewis appeared to be holding a vape pen and no weapon was found. Anderson has since been placed on paid leave, according to Bryant, which is common protocol.

The fatal incident has sparked outrage in the community.

Rex Elliot, an attorney for Lewis' family, called the shooting "excessive and completely unnecessary." Stephanie Hightower, president and CEO of the Columbus Urban League, said the released body camera video was "disturbing," "gut-wrenching" and "heartbreaking," according to WBNS-TV.

"We're all in a position now where it's not about being angry, but it's about how do we stack hands and find solutions," Hightower said.