Woman killed, 2 men wounded in shooting at Columbus hookah bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A woman was killed and two men were critically wounded during a shooting at a Columbus hookah bar, police said Sunday.



The names of those shot just after 4 a.m. Sunday at Exhale Hookah Lounge on the city's south side haven't been released.

Police haven't said what provoked the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified.

CBS Columbus affiliate WBNS reported that police did not have information on a suspect as of early Sunday morning.



The woman died at the scene. The men are in critical condition at a Columbus hospital.