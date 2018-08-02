Child dies after being thrown from Tampa bridge

A 4-year-old girl has died after apparently being thrown from a bridge on Thursday in Tampa, police said. Police told CBS Tampa affiliate WTSP witnesses told them a woman stopped a vehicle on the Columbus Drive Bridge and dropped the child into the Hillsborough River.

Police said a woman, believed to be the child's mother, is in custody.

"She was walking not far from the scene," police said in a statement. "She is in custody, but has provided little information at this point."

Police said they responded to a report of a child being thrown from a bridge at 4:30 p.m., and a dive team member discovered an unconscious child submerged about 75 feet off shore.

This is a developing story and will be updated.