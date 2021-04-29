Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre reopens with tribute to pandemic heroes

One of the most stunning concert venues in the U.S. recently reopened just in time to celebrate its 80-year anniversary. Red Rocks Amphitheater, located near Denver, marked the milestone by honoring the people who have kept music and hope alive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the biggest names in music — including The Beatles, Daft Punk and Stevie Nicks — have played at the historic venue. But Wednesday, every performer was a relative unknown, though not unimportant.

Each has shared their music during the pandemic. Emily Worthem, an ICU nurse, sang to her critically ill COVID-19 patients. "Maybe it would give them some sort of comfort, some sense of humanity when they're feeling all alone in the COVID ICU," she said.

Raditya Muljadi, 11, performed online piano concerts to raise money for Lang Lang International Music Foundation, which provides scholarships to young musicians. "I knew that famous people have performed there and I was super excited," he said of Red Rocks. Muljadi got to sign the venue's wall of performers.

The state allowed the venue to reopen in April, with capacity limited to 2,500 people, according to CBS Denver. The venue's first events since the pandemic forced its closure were set for April 23 and 24.

Wednesday night's limited audience included frontline workers. The show also featured a moment that's become tradition in the area — the nightly howl to thank them for their service.