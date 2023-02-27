Two backcountry skiers killed in Colorado avalanche

Two backcountry skiers died after being caught in an avalanche in southwestern Colorado on Saturday, officials said.

The skiers had been reported overdue from a trip near Vallecito Reservoir, about 24 miles (39 kilometers) northeast of Durango. Just before midnight, a helicopter found an avalanche with tracks leading into it but not out of it, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said. The two skiers were later found buried in about 4 feet (1.2 meters) of avalanche debris, the center said in its preliminary report.

A photo shows the aftermath of a deadly avalanche near the Vallecito Reservoir that killed two backcountry skiers on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2022. Colorado Avalanche Information Center

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the people involved in this tragic accident," CAIC said in a statement Sunday.

CAIC said it would visit the site of the avalanche Sunday and publish a final report on the incident sometime later in the week.

A total of six people have now been killed in avalanches in Colorado this snow season. Seven people died last year, according to the avalanche center.