Colorado River proposal from Arizona, California and Nevada aims to cut use of drought-stricken river
Arizona, California and Nevada on Monday proposed a plan to significantly reduce their water use from the drought-stricken Colorado River over the next three years. The proposal aims to conserve at least 3 million acre-feet of water through the end of 2026.
