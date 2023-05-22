Watch CBS News
Colorado River proposal from Arizona, California and Nevada aims to cut use of drought-stricken river

Arizona, California and Nevada on Monday proposed a plan to significantly reduce their water use from the drought-stricken Colorado River over the next three years. The proposal aims to conserve at least 3 million acre-feet of water through the end of 2026.

May 22, 2023

