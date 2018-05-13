5-year-old Colorado girl attacked, severely injured by black bear

MESA COUNTY, Colo. -- Authorities in Grand Junction are tracking a bear that attacked a 5-year-old girl outside her home early Sunday morning, CBS Denver reports. The girl ventured outside at 2:30 a.m. Sunday to "investigate noises in the yard she may have thought was her dog," a news release from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) stated.

The girl's mother heard a commotion, investigated and discovered a large black bear dragging her daughter.

The woman screamed and the bear dropped the girl, who suffered serious injuries. She's being treated at a local hospital.

The CPW is requesting the public's help in finding the animal.

"Residents are asked to secure trash, keep pet food inside and immediately report any bear sightings in this neighborhood, or any residential area," the organization said.