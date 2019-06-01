College admissions scandal: Former accountant for alleged mastermind Rick Singer to plead guilty

An accountant who worked for the consultant at the center of the college admissions bribery scheme has agreed to plead guilty in the sweeping case. Court documents filed Friday show Steven Masera will plead guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Masera will also cooperate with authorities investigating the admissions scandal.

Masera was among 50 people charged in March with participating in the scheme. Prominent parents and athletic coaches at prestigious schools were also arrested. Actress Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty earlier this month to a charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. The other prominent actress charged, Lori Loughlin, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have both entered not guilty pleas.

Masera, of Folsom, California was an accountant and financial officer for admissions consultant Rick Singer's business and foundation. Masera was accused of collecting money from parents disguised as charitable donations and then using them as bribes to test administrators, according to CBS Sacramento.

Singer has admitted to using his foundation to funnel bribes to coaches and others to help students get into top universities.

Singer pleaded guilty in March to charges including racketeering conspiracy.