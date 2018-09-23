CBSN
CBS News September 22, 2018, 9:44 PM

Nearly $18M seized in donated boxes of bananas

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) found something unexpected in 2 pallets comprised of 45 boxes of bananas that were donated at the Ports of America in Freeport: Nearly $18 million worth of cocaine. 

The bananas had been donated to the TDCJ because they were too ripe, the TDCJ said in a Facebook post. Two sergents from the Scott Unit were loading up the bananas when they noticed one of the boxes felt different. 

port-freeport-cocaine-seized-2019-09-22.jpg

Cocaine found in boxes in bananas at  Ports of America in Freeport, Texas.

Facebook / Texas Department of Corrections

Under the bananas, they found a bundle of a white powdery substance, which U.S. Customs agents confirmed was cocaine. 

They searched all 45 boxes and found 540 packages of cocaine with an estimated street value of $17,820,000.

U.S. Customs and Drug Enforcement are investigating. 

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News