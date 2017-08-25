Search underway after man seen jumping off Staten Island ferry

NEW YORK -- The Coast Guard is continuing its search Friday for a passenger who was seen jumping off a Staten Island Ferry boat and into the waters of New York Harbor.

CBS New York reports the incident happened around 10:15 p.m. Thursday night off Governors Island.

Several witnesses say they saw a man jump off the Spirit of America ferry. Crew members threw a life-ring in the water and deployed a small boat.

The Coast Guard, NYPD and fire department then began a search and disrupted ferry service for several hours.

The police and fire searches have ended, but the Coast Guard is still searching between Battery Park and Governors Island.