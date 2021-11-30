Live

Watch CBSN Live

CNN indefinitely suspends Chris Cuomo after text messages to brother's top aide were released by New York attorney general

By Victoria Albert

/ CBS News

Cuomo AG evidence shows brother's involvement
Cuomo AG evidence shows brother's involvement... 02:21

CNN has indefinitely suspended Chris Cuomo, a spokesperson for the network said Tuesday. The suspension comes one day after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a series of text messages between him and Andrew Cuomo's top aide in which they discussed the response to the allegations of sexual misconduct against the former governor. 

CNN said the documents "shed new light on Chris Cuomo's involvement in his brother's defense" and "raise serious questions." 

"When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother's staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second," the statement said. "However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation."

This is a breaking story. It will be updated. 

Victoria Albert
victoria-albert.jpg

Victoria Albert is a News Editor at CBS News. Reach her at victoria.albert@viacomcbs.com

First published on November 30, 2021 / 6:39 PM

© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.