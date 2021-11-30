CNN indefinitely suspends Chris Cuomo after text messages to brother's top aide were released by New York attorney general

CNN has indefinitely suspended Chris Cuomo, a spokesperson for the network said Tuesday. The suspension comes one day after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a series of text messages between him and Andrew Cuomo's top aide in which they discussed the response to the allegations of sexual misconduct against the former governor.

CNN said the documents "shed new light on Chris Cuomo's involvement in his brother's defense" and "raise serious questions."

"When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother's staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second," the statement said. "However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation."

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.