CMU shooting: Shooting suspect in custody after 15-hour manhunt, university says

Central Michigan University said early Saturday they had in custody the suspect accused of shooting and killing his parents on campus on Friday. Central Michigan University police Lt. Larry Klaus earlier identified the suspect as James Eric Davis Jr.

According to the university, the suspect was seen and reported by an individual on a train passing through the campus shortly after midnight. Law enforcement personnel responded and arrested the suspect without incident, the university said.

The capture ended a 15-hour manhunt. No other details were immediately available.

The university earlier identified the two dead as James Davis Sr. and Diva Davis. Records show they're from Plainfield, Illinois. Central Michigan University police said James Eric Davis, Jr. allegedly fatally shot his parents who had arrived at the dorm to pick him up from school, adding that the killings stemmed from a "domestic situation," according to CBS Detroit.

The shooting happened on a day when parents were arriving to pick up students for the beginning of a week-long spring break.

No other injuries were immediately reported. The university, which has about 23,000 students, urged students to take shelter.

"At this point, our campus is safe," Klaus said at a midday press conference.

On Thursday night, Klaus said Davis suffered what officers believed was a drug overdose or a bad reaction to drugs and he was taken to a hospital.

Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, the school posted an alert on social media about shots being fired at Campbell Hall, a dorm on the campus in Mount Pleasant, which is about 70 miles north of Lansing. An automated phone message from the school also was sent to students.