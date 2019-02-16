4 dead after 12-hour hostage standoff in Mississippi, city spokesman says

Clinton, Miss. -- Authorities said Saturday four people are dead and a suspect is in custody after a domestic dispute in Mississippi led to a fatal hostage standoff. The street was at one point flooded with first responder cars while a man was believed to have held multiple people hostage for almost 12 hours, CBS Jackson, Mississippi affiliate WJTV reports.

Clinton city spokesman Mark Jones says the incident began about 2:30 a.m. Saturday inside a Clinton home and lasted for about 12 hours. One witness described it to WJTV as a "war zone."

Jones said four people were killed but did not provide any other details about the deaths in the Jackson suburb.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says the suspect has been taken into custody. Clinton Police Chief Ford Hayman told WJTV small children who had been inside were released before the hostage situation came to an end.

Capt. Johnny Poulos says the MBI took over the case because the shooting involved police. He could not provide any information on what led to the shooting.