Woman and her boyfriend charged in death of Clark Atlanta University student

A young woman and her boyfriend are accused of killing a 21-year-old Clark Atlanta University student. Alexis Crawford was found dead in a park and died of asphyxiation.

Crawford's roommate, Jordyn Jones and Jones' boyfriend, Barron Brantley, have been charged with premeditated murder in Crawford's death. Crawford and Jones were friends who even spent holidays together.

"It was not a stranger, but they were people who she trusted that ultimately took her life," said Reverand Markel Hutchens, a family spokesperson.

Suspects Jordyn Jones and Barron Brantley Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Images show Crawford alive on October 30th. Jones drove her to a liquor store and the next morning, Crawford was nowhere to be found. Police searched for Crawford for a week. Eventually, it was one of the suspects who finally led them to her body in a park 11 miles from her apartment.



Police said a motive has not clearly established. But they said Crawford filed a complaint three days before she disappeared. In that report, Crawford said she was drunk and believed Brantley sexually assaulted her in her apartment bathroom.

Crawford's murder feels like a death in the family at Clark Atlanta University, a historically black school of 3,300 students.

"The mood has been very hard. A lot of students have been trying to take into account what happened and just find answers to things we can't find answers to," said student government president Levon Campbell.