High levels of lead found in 12 cinnamon and spice brands, Consumer Reports says

FDA says lead-contaminated applesauce packets lacked proper testing FDA says lead-contaminated applesauce packets lacked proper testing 00:28

A year after recalled applesauce pouches containing cinnamon left more than 500 kids with lead poisoning, new research is offering further cause for concern regarding the popular spice used in baked goods and frequently sprinkled on coffee and oatmeal.

Consumer Reports found troubling levels of lead in one-third of ground cinnamon and cinnamon-containing spice blends it tested, according to the findings released Thursday. The tests involved brands carried by mainstream grocery stores as well as those that sell international foods.

Purchased from 17 stores in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and online, 12 of 36 brands measured above 1 part per million of lead — the threshold that triggers a recall in New York, the only U.S. state to regulate heavy metals in spices, according to the advocacy group.

Stop using these brands

Here are the 12 brands of spice blends and cinnamon that CR says to stop using:

Badia cinnamon powder

BaiLiFeng five spice powder

Bowl & Basket ground cinnamon

Deep cinnamon Powder

EGN cinnamon powder

Mimi's Products ground cinnamon

Paras cinnamon powder

Rani Brand ground cinnamon

Spicy King five spices powder

Three Rivers cinnamon stick powder

Yu Yee Brand five spice powder

Zara Foods cinnamon powder

"If you have one of those products, we think you should throw it away," microbiologist James Rogers, director of food safety research and testing at Consumer Reports said of the 12 brands with the highest lead levels. "Even small amounts of lead pose a risk because, over time, it can accumulate in the body and remain there for years, seriously harming health," he added.



Brands that are OK to use

Here are brands of spice blends and cinnamon that CR says are OK to use:

Abido Spices 7 mixes

Good & Gather ground cinnamon



Great Value ground cinnamon

Happy Belly ground cinnamon

Kirkland Signature organic Saigon cinnamon

McCormick cinnamon

Morton Bassett San Francisco ground cinnamon

Natural Plus Green five spices powder

Penzeys Ceylon cinnamon

Penzeys ground cinnamon

Penzeys Vietnamese Cinnamon

Shan garam masala powder

Simply Organic cinnamon

The Spice Lab organic ground cinnamon

Swad garman masala powder

Trader Joe's organic ground cinnamon

Wei-Chuan five spice powder

Ziyad Brand premium seven spice blend

Best brands to use

The good news is half a dozen of the products tested as low-risk, and "demonstrate that it's possible to produce cinnamon with no lead or extremely low levels," said Rogers.

The six brands qualifying as good options are:

365 Whole Foods Market Ground Cinnamon

365 Whole Foods Market Organic Ground Cinnamon

Loisa Organic Cinnamon,

Morton & Bassett San Francisco Organic Ground Cinnamon

Sadaf Cinnamon Powder

Sadaf Seven Spice Blend.

The complete list of products consumers should not use and nearly 20 deemed "OK to use," can also be found here.

Federal and state officials are still investigating the outbreak tied to 519 cases of food poisoning in 44 states and the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, according to a March update by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Food and Drug Administration followed up with a warning against 17 ground cinnamon products found to contain high levels of lead.

Short-term exposure to very low levels of lead may not result in symptoms, but longer-term exposure to the metal can cause permanent damage to the central nervous system, resulting in learning disorders and other developmental defects in children. Chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension and neurocognitive effects in adults.