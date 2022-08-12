FBI says it "previously received information" about suspect killed after allegedly attempting to breach bureau's Cincinnati field office

Gunman killed in FBI standoff was at Capitol on Jan. 6

The FBI said Friday that it had "previously received information" about the man who was killed on Thursday after allegedly attempting to breach the bureau's field office in Cincinnati. The FBI did not specify what that information was or when they received it, but said it "did not contain a specific and credible threat."

After receiving the information, "multiple field offices made attempts to locate and interview" the suspect, the FBI said in a statement to CBS News. Those attempts were unsuccessful.

The FBI statement comes after the suspect, who has been identified as Ricky Shiffer, engaged in an hours-long standoff with Ohio authorities on Thursday. CBS News has learned that Schiffer was a Navy and National Guard veteran.

Shiffer's motive is not yet clear – but he appeared to post a message on former President Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social that shared a desire to kill federal agents. The post has since been removed.

Following the FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this week, Shiffer also appeared to post to Truth Social, "This time we must respond with force."

The account later wrote, "If you don't hear from me, it is true I tried attacking the FBI."

According to previous posts from the Truth Social profile, Shiffer appeared to claim he was at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. CBS News has learned that Shiffer was never charged in connection with the riot.

Officials said Thursday's standoff began after the suspect attempted to breach the Cincinnati FBI field office building at around 9 a.m. He fled soon after he was engaged by law enforcement, leading officers on a pursuit that ended approximately an hour later when the suspect stopped his car and fired shots.

Officers made several unsuccessful attempts to negotiate with him in the hours that followed. The standoff did not end until approximately 3:42 p.m., when the suspect fired several shots and law enforcement returned fire, Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Nathan Dennis said in a news briefing Thursday evening.

The FBI said at least one of its agents was involved in the gunfire exchange, saying in a statement that it was "reviewing this agent-involved shooting." No officers were injured in the confrontation.

FBI Director Christopher Wray issued a statement Thursday decrying violence and threats against the agency.

"Unfounded attacks on the integrity of the FBI erode respect for the rule of law and are a grave disservice to the men and women who sacrifice so much to protect others," Wray said. "Violence and threats against law enforcement, including the FBI, are dangerous and should be deeply concerning to all Americans."

Jeff Pegues, Zoe Christen Jones and Emily Mae Czachor contributed reporting.