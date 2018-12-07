CIA names Beth Kimber to lead clandestine arm

The CIA has named 34-year agency veteran Beth Kimber to lead its Directorate of Operations, the agency's clandestine arm. Kimber will become the first-ever female to hold the role in the agency's history.

Kimber currently heads the Europe and Eurasia Mission Center and earlier this year served as acting deputy director of CIA while now-director Gina Haspel underwent the confirmation process.

Kimber also previously served as deputy of the National Clandestine Service, which is today known as the Directorate of Operations.

"With nearly 34 years of experience and a proven ability to deliver with impact on CIA's operational mission, Beth Kimber will be an exceptional leader of our Directorate of Operations," said CIA Director of Public Affairs Brittany Bramell in a statement.