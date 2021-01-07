Watch Live: Senator Chuck Schumer holds news conference after calling for Trump's immediate removal from office

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is holding a press conference Thursday afternoon after calling for the vice president to swiftly invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Trump from office.

"The quickest and most effective way - it can be done today - to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment," Schumer said in a statement.

How to watch Schumer's press conference today

Senator Chuck Schumer holds news conference

Date: Thursday, January 7, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: New York

New York Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

He said what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday was an insurrection incited by the president and that Mr. Trump should not hold office "one day longer."

"If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress must reconvene to impeach President Trump," he said.

Schumer also told reporters that if Senate Sargent-at-Arms Michael Stenger hasn't resigned by the time he takes over as majority leader, he will fire him. Schumer is set to take over as majority leader when Democrats take control of the Senate.

Schumer is the highest-ranking lawmaker to endorse the use of the 25th Amendment or impeachment to oust Mr. Trump. Some Cabinet officials have discussed the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment following the Wednesday crisis at the Capitol, CBS News reported, but those discussions had not resulted in a formal presentation to the vice president as of Wednesday evening.

