Man accused of killing pregnant wife, taking pictures of body

MARION COUNTY, Fla. -- Police in central Florida say a man fatally shot his missing pregnant wife and then took pictures of her dead body, reports CBS affiliate WKMG.

Chrystal Terry, who was 19 weeks pregnant, was reported missing in Marion County on Jan. 8. She reportedly hadn't been seen or heard from since Dec. 21.

Her husband, Vincent LaSara Terry, is charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He's being held at the Marion County Jail without bond.

Terry initially told deputies that his wife left their Summerfield home around 9:30 p.m. Dec. 21 without taking her cellphone, purse, medications or any other personal belongings, according to an arrest report obtained by the station.

A friend told deputies that she received several urgent texts from Chrystal just before 8 p.m.

"Will u plz come pick me up. 911," one text read, according to documents. In another text, Chrystal Terry wrote, "I'll do anything" and "I need u plz."

A search warrant executed at the couple's home reportedly uncovered blood spatter on a wall in the living room and evidence that the floors had recently been cleaned. A .22-caliber rifle and 53 rounds of ammunition were recovered from Vincent Terry's dresser in the master bedroom, the station reports.

A search of Vincent Terry's cellphone uncovered deleted pictures that showed Chrystal with severe facial trauma and a gunshot wound to her abdomen. A search of Chrystal's phone uncovered the frantic texts to her friend, which had also been deleted, according to the station.

When deputies confronted Vincent Terry with the pictures they recovered from his cellphone, he admitted to "getting into it" with his wife and said he took the pictures to show her "how she looked" because she had taken some pills, according to the arrest report. He reportedly insisted Chrystal had left the house after the pictures were taken.

Chrystal Terry's body has not been found. Cadaver dogs searched the property, but didn't uncover any remains, the station reports.

Police say Vincent Terry had a documented history of domestic violence against his wife. He was arrested Monday.