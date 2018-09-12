Christopher Wray defends the FBI amid criticism from Trump

FBI director Christopher Wray is defending his agency against an onslaught of criticism, including from the president, over its handling of the Russia investigation.

President Trump frequently tweets about members of the FBI, especially former director James Comey. In an interview in July, "CBS Evening News" anchor Jeff Glor asked the president if he thought U.S. intelligence agencies were out to get him.

"Well, certainly in the past, it's been terrible. You look at Brennan, you look at Clapper, you look at Hayden, you look at Comey, you look at McCabe, you look at Strzok and his lover, Lisa Page. You look at other people in the FBI that have been fired, are no longer there," Mr. Trump said.

But in an exclusive interview with "CBS This Morning" co-anchor Norah O'Donnell, Wray defends the bureau's reputation. A portion of their interview is below.

Norah O'Donnell: Why do you think there are some questions about the reputation of the FBI?

Christopher Wray: Well, I think sometimes watching the news and certainly trolling the internet, you would think that the FBI has only had two investigations over the last three years. But I will tell you that when you get out into real America, people know differently.

Watch the full interview Thursday, September 13, on "CBS This Morning," 7:00-9:00 a.m. ET.