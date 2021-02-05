Christopher Plummer, iconic "Sound of Music" star with 75-year career, has died at 91

Christopher Plummer, the legendary stage actor whose career spanned more than seven decades and who played Captain von Trapp in the film "The Sound of Music," has died, his manager confirmed. He was 91.

Plummer died in his home in Connecticut with his wife, Elaine, by his side, his talent agency said. The cause of death has not yet been announced.

"Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words," his manager and longtime friend Lou Pitts said in a statement. "He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us."

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.