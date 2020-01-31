Coast Guard officer accused of drafting hit list of politicians and media figures sentenced to more than 13 years in prison

A former Coast Guard lieutenant who was accused of compiling a hit list of Democratic politicians and media personalities was sentenced Friday to more than 13 years in prison, according to a statement from the Department of Justice. The decision comes after 50-year-old Christopher Hasson pled guilty to four felonies in October.

U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel sentenced Hasson to 13 years and four months for charges including possession of firearms by an addict to and unlawful user of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance. He has been detained since his arrest on February 15, 2019.

"Mr. Hasson held racist and hateful views, and he spoke racist and hateful speech," said United States Attorney Robert K. Hur, who announced the decision."But Mr. Hasson crossed the line between racist thoughts and racist speech, he crossed the line into racist and violent action."

Prosecutors alleged Hasson had self-identified as a "White Nationalist" for more than 30 years and had advocated for "focused violence" in an attempt to create a white homeland, according to the statement.

When Hasson was arrested, agents found hundreds of pills of the opioid Tramadol in his backpack, workplace, and home, the statement said. At his home, officers also found seven rifles, two shotguns, four pistols, two revolvers, an assembled firearm silencer, a disassembled firearm silencer, magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Hasson also e-mailed himself manifestos from mass murderers including Anders Breivik and Ted Kaczynski, according to court documents cited by the statement. He also registered for an online sniper and sharpshooter forum and bought high-end scopes and a sniper rifle.

"I am dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on earth," he wrote on his computer, CBS News reported previously. He said he would "have to take serious look at appropriate individual targets, to bring the greatest impact."

Among the targets on a list found on Hasson's computer were Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes and Democratic Senator Kamala Harris.