EMS volunteer took inappropriate photos of patients, police say

EASTON, Conn. -- Police say a Massachusetts man volunteering with Emergency Medical Services in Connecticut took inappropriate photos of patients riding in the ambulance. Authorities say 21-year-old Christopher Barlow took photos of patients while volunteering with Easton EMS.

He is also suspected of placing a hidden camera inside a bathroom at the EMS building.

Police arrested the man Wednesday and charged him with two counts of voyeurism.

Authorities say Barlow is facing additional charges in connection with the theft of two firearms from a co-worker, providing a false statement on a firearm application and forging documents to present himself as an Easton police officer.

Barlow was indicted on similar charges last year after police in Massachusetts said he falsely claimed to be a Homeland Security agent and stockpiled guns, ammunition and explosives.

He was released on bail on those charges on Feb. 16 after a judge denied a prosecutor's request that he be held for dangerousness, CBS Boston station WBZ-TV reports.

Barlow was given a GPS tracking device and told not to leave a family member's home in Kingston, Massachusetts.

Less than two weeks later, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz announced that Barlow wasn't following orders. Barlow was leaving the family member's home and going to shopping centers and at least one school, Cruz said.

A judge denied a prosecutor's request to revoke Barlow's bail.

On Wednesday, Barlow was released on $25,000 bond on the Connecticut charges and was scheduled be back in court next month, CBS Hartford affiliate WFSB-TV reports.