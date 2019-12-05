Watch live: President Trump lights the National Christmas Tree

President Trump will light the National Christmas Tree on Thursday night at the Ellipse in President's Park in front of the White House.

The event includes performances from singers Jessie James Decker, Spensha Baker, Colton Dixon and Chevel Shepherd, as well as a performance from Max Impact, "the premier rock band of the United States Air Force," and the Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus, The United States Marine Band and West Tennessee Youth Chorus.

How to watch President Trump light the National Christmas Tree

What: National Christmas Tree lighting

National Christmas Tree lighting Date: Thursday, December 5, 2019

Thursday, December 5, 2019 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

5:00 p.m. ET Location: The Ellipse in President's Park, Washington D.C.

The Ellipse in President's Park, Washington D.C. Online stream: Live on CBSN - in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device

The beloved tradition of the National Christmas Tree lighting began over 90 years ago with former President Calvin Coolidge, according to the National Park Service. On Christmas Eve in 1923, Coolidge lit up a 48-foot Balsam Fir from Vermont decorated with 2,500 electric bulbs in red, white and green.

This year, a 30-foot Colorado blue spruce from Palmyra, Pennsylvania, will be the star of the show, CBS affiliate WUSA reports. This is the first time the spruce has ever been lit, as the previous tree — a Colorado blue spruce from Virginia — was damaged last year when a man tried to climb it four days before Christmas.

The 2019 spruce was planted in D.C. in late October and has been under the care of the National Park Service.

The walkway surrounding the National Christmas Tree at the Ellipse features 56 state and territory trees decorated with handmade ornaments that are unique to each tree, according to the National Park Service.

The lights will stay on through January 1. The tree will light up daily at approximately 4:30 p.m. and turn off promptly at 10:00 pm Sunday-Thursday, and 11:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

A stage at the Ellipse will host free 30-minute concerts and dance performances from December 11-15 and December 17- 22.