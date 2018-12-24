Christmas miracle? New Jersey man wins $1 million on $5 bet at Borgata Casino

A New Jersey man got an early – and unlikely – Christmas present when he won $1 million on a $5 bet at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Saturday. It was the first time in the resort's 15-year history a $5 wager netted such a prize, CBS Philadelphia reported.

The casino tweeted that the lucky winner, identified as Harold M. of Lakewood, N.J., put $5 on the Three Card Poker "6 Card Bonus" wager.

The man was dealt a 10, Queen and Ace of Diamonds, while the dealer held a 9, Jack and King of Diamonds.

That gave the winner a "6 card Royal Straight Flush of Diamonds" – and a million bucks.

According to CBS Philadelphia, experts say the odds of hitting the flush are one in 20,348,320. By comparison, the odds of winning the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot in October was roughly 1 in 300 million.