Christmas Eve in Southern California to be marked with Masses

Christmas Eve in Southern California will be marked with Masses and services.

Archbishop José H. Gomez will preside at the 10 p.m. service Sunday at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. preceded by Christmas carols with Cathedral's Choir at 9:30 p.m. Another Mass will be held earlier in the day at 4 p.m. by Fr. Michael Mesa. Both Masses will be livestreamed on facebook.com/olacathedral and youtube.com/olacathedral.

"We are drawn back, year after year, to find Mary and Joseph and the Child wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger," said Archbishop Gomez. "Jesus entered our world as a Child, and he told us that in order to enter his world, we also need to become children. The Child who comes on Christmas promised to never leave us. He renews that promise, the promise of Christmas, in every Eucharist. Jesus comes to be with us, to be the bread of life, to fill us with his own divine life. We can find this Child, we can meet him again and again, in our churches. He is there at the altar, he is there in the tabernacle, just as he was present in the manger, waiting for us, waiting to give himself to us. Let's keep praying for one another in this holy season."

Other services at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels Sunday are scheduled for 8 a.m., 10 a.m., and 9:30 p.m. in English, and 12:30 p.m. in Spanish. Services Christmas Day include 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. in English and 12:30 p.m. in Spanish on Monday.