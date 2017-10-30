Christine Mustafa case: Police search landfill for missing Arizona mom's body

PHOENIX – Police in Arizona have sifted through nearly 1,600 tons of landfill debris in the so-far unsuccessful search for a missing mother who is presumed slain. They are expected to return to the site Monday, reports CBS affiliate KPHO.

Phoenix police say the search for 34-year-old Christine Mustafa has been exhausting but that searchers are in excellent spirits.

Mustafa has been missing since May 11 and police believe her body is at the landfill.

Ex-boyfriend Robert John Interval has been charged with first-degree murder in her death. He has pleaded not guilty and his trial is scheduled for Feb. 22.

Arizona's Family

Police say family members told them that Mustafa feared Interval and planned to leave him. Police found her car, purse and cellphone at the couple's home.