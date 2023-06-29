Christine King Farris, sister of Martin Luther King Jr., dies at age 95

Christine King Farris, Martin Luther King Jr.'s sister, has died, her family and the Martin Luther King Jr. Center announced. She was 95.

"As the eldest sibling of my father, Martin Luther King, Jr., Aunt Christine embodied what it meant to be a public servant," Martin Luther King III wrote on Twitter. "Like my dad, she spent her life fighting for equality and against racism in America."

Farris died Thursday morning, the King Center said.

She was a founding board member of the nonprofit that Coretta Scott King started in 1968 in the wake of her husband's assassination, and she served in other roles at the center.

"I love you and will miss you, Aunt Christine," MLK's daughter Bernice King wrote on Twitter.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.