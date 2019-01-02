Christian Pulisic to join Chelsea as most expensive American player in history

Dortmund, Germany – Christian Pulisic became the most expensive American soccer player in history after completing a transfer to English club Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. Chelsea paid 64 million euros – $73 million – for the 20-year-old Pennsylvania-born winger.

The fee is easily the biggest paid for an American player, surpassing the reported 20 million euros – $22.5 million – spent by German team Wolfsburg for John Brooks in 2017.

"It was always Christian's big dream to play in the Premier League," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said. "That certainly has to do with his American origins, and so it wasn't possible for us to extend his contract."

Pulisic's contract with Dortmund was due to expire at the end of next season. He will be loaned back to Dortmund for the rest of this season.

"It is a privilege to have signed for such a legendary club," Pulisic said of the London team that has won five Premier League titles since 2005.

Christian Pulisic shows off his soccer skills

It is the most high-profile move secured by an American outfield player. Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said the club has signed "one of Europe's most sought-after young players."

"At just 20, we believe he has the potential to become an important Chelsea player for many years to come," she said.



CBS Sports' Roger Gonzalez reports that for American soccer, the move "is massive."

"Chelsea is one of the most recognized clubs in the United States due to the tremendous success since Roman Abramovich's takeover in 2003," Gonzalez wrote on CBSSports.com. "He'll have more games regularly on TV, which will raise his profile internationally, and this will certainly bring him even more into the spotlight in American sports."

"Having a player make such a big move raises the profile of the United States national team as well and serves as an inspiration for all the young American soccer players that dream of becoming the next Pulisic," Gonzalez wrote.