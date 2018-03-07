Pair of NFL players hailed as heroes for saving elderly hiker's life

LOS ANGELES -- On Saturday, Dan and Eli Smoker took a selfie to remember their perfect climb up Castle Rock in Colorado. But for the grandfather and grandson, getting back down was a different story.

"I went down first. I was climbing down then heard what sounded like a shoe slipping, and I turned around to see my grandpa falling," Eli said. "And I saw him hit the ground."

Dan fell more than 20 feet.

A pair of pro football players -- Christian and Max McCaffrey, who are also brothers -- happened to be nearby, and pulled off the play of the week. Christian called 911 while other Good Samaritans kept Dan alive and Eli calm.

"My mind was working at a million miles an hour," Eli said. "I was just thinking, 'Will my grandpa survive this?'"

Dan survived and is being treated for a broken leg, neck and pelvis. He also broke nine ribs and has a blood clot on his brain.

The McCaffrey brothers visited the family at the hospital.

"I can't thank them enough, honestly," Eli said.

Through a spokesperson, Christian, a running back for the Carolina Panthers, denies doing anything courageous. But he did tweet about the family, saying, "I know where Eli gets his strength!"

I know where Eli gets his strength! Watched Dan Sr. fight with everything he has and I know he will continue to do so! We’re praying for you guys!🙏🏼 — Christian McCaffrey (@run__cmc) March 6, 2018

Eli and his dad were even more grateful Wednesday. The 72-year-old took a breath without machines and saw his grandson.

It was a small step in the climb to a full recovery.