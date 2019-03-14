Police say active shooter situation reported in Christchurch, New Zealand

There is a "serious and evolving" situation with an active shooter in Christchurch, New Zealand, police commissioner Mike Bush said. Police have not described the scale of the Friday shooting but urged people in central Christchurch to stay indoors.

Witness Len Peneha told the Associated Press he saw a man dressed in black enter the Masjid Al Noor mosque and then heard dozens of shots, followed by people running from the mosque in terror.

He said he also saw the gunman flee before emergency services arrived

Peneha says he went into the mosque to try and help: "I saw dead people everywhere."

All schools in Christchurch have been placed on lockdown, BBC News reports. Officers also cleared Cathedral Square, where thousands of children were holding a rally for action on climate change, according to BBC news.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.