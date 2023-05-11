"Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause and singer G Flip are married. Stause, a realtor and actress, share the news on Instagram, writing: "Love doesn't always go as planned…Sometimes it's immeasurably better."

In the post, Stause celebrated G Flip's new song "Be Yor Man," and in her video, included a shot of the pair tying the knot. A representative for Stause confirmed the wedding to Entertainment Tonight.

"If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there," Stause, 41, wrote in the caption.

The pair started dating about a year ago after Stause appeared in a music video for the Australian singer. Stause shared the news about the relationship during the reunion for "Selling Sunset," a Netflix reality show that follows the lives of realtors at the Oppenheim Group.

Stause was previously married to actor Justin Hartley, but the two divorced in 2019. She recently dated "Selling Sunset" co-star and boss Jason Oppenheim, which was chronicled on the show.

G Flip, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, is an award winning Australian singer. They commented on Stause's post, writing: "My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart."

Several of Stause's "Selling Sunset" co-stars also commented. "You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure," Oppenheim wrote.

"IM DYING!!!!!! I've been waiting for this post all day!!! Covered in goosebumps since the moment I watched!" wrote cast member Emma Hernan.

"I'm not crying, I'm not crying, I'm not crying!! I love you guys so much. Congratulations," commented cast member Chelsea Lazkani.