Chris Rock to perform live stand-up special on Netflix

Comedian Chris Rock will make history as the first artist to perform live on Netflix, the streaming service announced Thursday. Netflix said the stand-up special is set to premiere worldwide in early 2023.

"Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation," Robbie Praw, Netflix's vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, said in a statement. "We're thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we're so honored that Chris is carrying this torch."

Rock's last pre-recorded comedy special for Netflix, "Chris Rock: Tamborine," was released in 2018.

This latest Netflix special project will be Rock's seventh stand-up comedy special. In addition to "Tamborine," Rock had released five other specials on HBO throughout the 1990s and 2000s.