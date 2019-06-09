Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger announce marriage: "Yesterday was the best day of our lives!"

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were officially married over the weekend. The couple took to Instagram on Sunday to share more about their special day.

They both posted the same caption with a photo from their wedding day of them holding hands and called the ceremony "intimate, moving and emotional." The pair began dating last summer and became engaged in January.

Pratt, 39, also is known for his role on the hit TV show "Parks and Recreation." Schwarzenegger, 29, is an author and the elder daughter of actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver.

She wrote the children's book "Maverick and Me" in 2017 and the positive self-image book "Rock What You've Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who's Been There and Back" in 2010.

They said the ceremony took place "in front of God, our families and those we love."

For Pratt, it's his second marriage. He was previously married to actress Anna Faris but they got divorced last year after almost nine years of marriage. They have a son, Jack, who was born in August 2012, according to The Associated Press.