Two women accuse Chris Noth of sexual assault. He denies accusations

Actor Chris Noth — best known for his role in HBO's "Sex and the City" — is denying two sexual assault allegations, including one of the accusations that goes back to 2004.

Noth, who played "Mr. Big" in "Sex and the City," is facing the explosive allegations of sexual assault detailed in The Hollywood Reporter by two women who used pseudonyms.

One woman, identified as Zoe, says in 2004, when she was 22 years old, Noth raped her from behind inside his Los Angeles apartment. She says she received medical treatment and counseling.

The other woman, named as Lilly, says she was raped inside Noth's New York apartment after a night of drinking in 2015.

Noth has denied the allegations, calling them categorically false, adding, "The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out."

"I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women," Noth told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

Both women approached the Hollywood Reporter at different times. They told the magazine they wanted to tell their stories after seeing promotions for HBO Max's "Sex and the City" reboot series, "And Just Like That."

"He played the character of Mr. Big, that was this very showy ladies man. So it appears to be an instance of life almost imitating art, but in the worst way possible," Variety Chief Correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister said.

Noth has starred on "Law and Order" and has a role on the CBS show "The Equalizer."

CBS said it is not responding to inquiries about Noth. The Los Angeles police department said it is looking into the report.

Peloton, which used him in a commercial as "Mr. Big," pulled that ad.