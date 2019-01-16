Chris Hansen, former "To Catch a Predator" TV host, arrested over bad checks, police say

Stamford, Conn. -- Former "To Catch a Predator" television host Chris Hansen turned himself in to police in Connecticut Monday for allegedly bouncing checks for nearly $13,000 worth of promotional materials, according to Stamford Police.

Hansen, who lives in New York City but is a former resident of the Connecticut suburb of Stamford, bought the swag including mugs and t-shirts from a Stamford business in the summer of 2017, Stamford Police property crimes Sgt. Sean Scanlan tells CBS News. According to an affidavit obtained by the Stamford Advocate newspaper, Hansen agreed to pay for the 355 mugs, 288 t-shirts and 650 vinyl decals he planned to use for marketing events before they were delivered.

Chris Hansen Stamford Police

Hansen wrote a check to the business owner in September 2017 that bounced, Scanlan said.

Hansen again wrote a check for the items in April 2018, which also bounced, Scanlan said. Hansen promised to pay the balance in an email to the business owner, according to the affidavit obtained by the Advocate.

"I truly thought I had this covered," Hansen wrote, according to the affidavit. "I am scrambling to get it done. Please give me till the end of the day. I sold a boat to cover the rest of this and need to pick up the payment this afternoon."

But that check reportedly never came. The business owner contacted Stamford Police, who launched an investigation. Hansen wouldn't speak with detectives, Scanlan said.

A warrant was issued for Hansen's arrest several months ago and he turned himself in Monday, Scanlan said. He was released on a written promise to appear in court on a charge of issuing a bad check, a class D felony.

It wasn't clear if Hansen had a lawyer who could respond to the allegations. He didn't immediately return a call for comment from the Stamford Advocate.

Hansen confronted alleged child predators during sting operations on "To Catch a Predator," which aired on NBC from 2004 to 2007.