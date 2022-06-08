Entrepreneur and model living with Down syndrome on life without limits

Puerto Rican couple with Down syndrome on life without limits

Through their work on the islands of Puerto Rico, entrepreneur Chris González and model Sofía Jirau show that their potential is limitless despite growing up with Down syndrome. The couple has made history in each of their respective fields and are only just getting started.

Entrepreneur Chris González and model Sofía Jirau David Begnaud

Launched by Jirau, the couple is promoting a campaign called Sin Límites, or Without Limits in English. The initiative is aimed at increasing awareness about the Down Syndrome community and showing just what they can achieve.

Aside from the campaign, Jirau made history as the first woman with Down syndrome to model for Victoria's Secret. She has also penned a deal with beauty brand L'Oreal, acquired more than 600,000 followers on Instagram, walked in New York Fashion Week and is working with her mother on a fashion line.

"I love the camera," Jirau told CBS Mornings Lead National Correspondent David Begnaud.

She said people stop her on the street and ask to take pictures with her because they recognize her. And to keep up with her lifestyle, the businesswoman goes to the gym five days a week for an hour each day.

Jirau's mother described her daughter as "a happy person" who "brings joy to everyone."

"She is a blessing," she said.

Entrepreneur Chris González, CBS Mornings Lead National Correspondent David Begnaud and model Sofía Jirau David Begnaud

González, Jirau's boyfriend, has made history as well. In 2014, González became the first person with Down Syndrome in Puerto Rico to get a drivers license, according to his parents. He is also a trained chef, barista, retail entrepreneur and runs his own food truck.

"He's so persistent," González' father told Begnaud. "He makes us be a better person."

González said his father's comments about him makes him "so happy."

The couple lives more than two hours away from each other, on opposite ends of the island, but despite the distance and their busy schedules, Jirau and González have a video call date every night which can last up to three hours.

Jirau and González, who continue to follow their dreams and shatter stereotypes, are setting an example for the rest of us: to live life without limits.