Pennsylvania fugitive's emoji-filled Facebook taunts help police track her down

A wanted Pennsylvania woman who taunted a sheriff's department online by asking if they "do pick up or delivery" has gotten a response: They do both, and she's in custody.

This photo provided by the Greene County Sheriff's Office in Pennsylvania shows Chloe Jones. Greene County Sheriff's Office

Chloe Jones commented on a Facebook post by the Greene County Sheriff's Office featuring her as one of the county's most wanted, writing "Do you guys do pick up or delivery-" followed by four crying-laughing emojis. Police said she had failed to appear in court on assault charges.

Jones, writing under the name Chloe Tyler, then got into arguments with other commenters and claimed she was at a hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. "I called my attorney and he said the warrant was already issued blah blah blah.. so of course I'm going to laugh when I'm sitting in the hospital and get on my Facebook and see that I made #2 most wanted for something that i couldn't control," she wrote.

She told one commenter the assault case stemmed from "a fight I had in jail with another girl." She said she has "4 active cases."

Police in West Virginia tracked her down this week, and she was extradited to Pennsylvania. Court records didn't list an attorney for Jones.

The sheriff's office took to Facebook again to announce her arrest and add that Jones "and her witty comments are taking a hiatus from our Facebook comments section due to the jail not having internet for her to use."