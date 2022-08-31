Army grounds hundreds of Chinook helicopters following engine fires

The U.S. Army confirmed Tuesday that it has temporarily grounded its fleet of Chinook helicopters following multiple engine fires.

Army spokeswoman Cynthia O. Smith told CBS News in an email that there were a "small number" of Boeing H-47 Chinook helicopter engine fires. Fuel leaks were the "root cause," Smith said.

The fires did not cause any injuries, Smith added. She did not disclose the exact number of fires that had occurred.

The ground order applies to about 400 helicopters, a U.S. official told CBS News.

Smith said that the Army is "implementing corrective measures to resolve this issue."

"The safety of our soldiers is the Army's top priority, and we will ensure our aircraft remain safe and airworthy," Smith said.