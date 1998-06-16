China Quiz (Hard Questions)



Shanghai

Peking

Nanjing

Guangzhou







2. The last dynasty that ruled China was:



Qing

Shang

Chou

Ming





3. Who was the leader of the government that Mao Tse-tung's revolutionary army overthrew in 1949?



Chiang Kai-shek

Chou En-lai

Sun Yat-sen

Zhao Ziyang





4. Macao, a small territory on the mainland that is to be returned to Chinese rule next year, is currently administered by which country?



Great Britain

Portugal

Japan

Taiwan





5. Of the 3.1 million square miles of land in China, what percent is cultivated?



One-tenth

One quarter

One-half







6. How long is the Great Wall of China?



100 miles

800 miles

1,500 miles

2,000 miles





7. What is the monetary unit of China?



Yen

Yuan

Won





8. National Day, commemorating the founding of the People's Republic of China, is celebrated annually on which day?



May 1

October 1

October 17

November 5





9. How many provinces are there within China?



12

14

22

26





10. Which leading Chinese figure was born in Qufu in the Province of Shandong?



Mao Tse-tung

Deng Xiaoping

Confucius

Dalai Lama





