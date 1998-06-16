China Quiz (Hard Questions)

Where was the capital of China before Beijing?
2. The last dynasty that ruled China was:
3. Who was the leader of the government that Mao Tse-tung's revolutionary army overthrew in 1949?
4.Macao, a small territory on the mainland that is to be returned to Chinese rule next year, is currently administered by which country?
5. Of the 3.1 million square miles of land in China, what percent is cultivated?
6. How long is the Great Wall of China?
7. What is the monetary unit of China?
8. National Day, commemorating the founding of the People's Republic of China, is celebrated annually on which day?
9. How many provinces are there within China?
10. Which leading Chinese figure was born in Qufu in the Province of Shandong?